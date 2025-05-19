Tony Khan to deal a huge blow to Triple H by bringing back major AEW star at DON 2025? Looking at the chances

Both AEW and WWE have been playing a chess game, countering each other's moves to keep their companies going strong. Could Tony Khan bring back an AEW star that Triple H hoped to sign at Double or Nothing?

Mariah May has been the talk of the town as of late, as there is great uncertainty about her next move in the industry. She is in her contract year, but there has been no confirmation of her plans to re-sign with the company. Reports have come in regarding WWE's interest in her, and this may be her possible destination once her deal ends. However, several hints have suggested otherwise.

Mina Shirakawa's arrival in AEW may be the game-changer. She and Mariah, known as Rose Gold, have been a tightly knit duo since their time in Stardom. At Double or Nothing, Mina will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title. Tony Khan could pull the trigger and have this be the time that The Glamour makes her return due to her affiliation with both women in the match.

Storm stands as the favorite for the match, and should she defend successfully, they could pull the trigger and have Mariah come out to confront her on behalf of her best friend. This could lead to a potential feud in the future, with Shirakawa needing to choose a side. Her siding with Mariah could lead to an even more heated feud, and one that could shake up the women's division and get others involved.

Mariah May's AEW contract expiry date is still not confirmed

Following reports that The Woman from Hell's deal with AEW was expiring later in the year, there have been several sources who have tried to pinpoint when this will be, with many claiming this to be in November.

During Fightful's Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if he had any information regarding the specific time for Mariah May's contract expiry. He mentioned how he believed that this could be in August, seeing as she signed with the company during the same month in 2023. Her debut appearance came a few months later in November.

He noted that there could be a chance she signed a two-year, three-month deal, but was not sure how probable this could be.

"I don't. Mariah May herself said she was under contract by August of 2023. Unless she signed a two-year, three-month contract, I'm not sure that would add up. Anything's possible, though," Sapp said.

Fans should stay tuned for any developments regarding Mariah May. She may end up pulling a swerve and staying with the company.

