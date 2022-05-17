"A lot of great creative minds" - Tony Khan discloses which AEW stars help him write shows

Tony Khan is not only the President of All Elite Wrestling but also its main booker. He recently revealed that top names like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have all assisted him in various decision-making processes in the company.

Fans have not always been happy with the way certain wrestlers are portrayed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. At the same time, AEW has made some really well-received decisions that fans have been thrilled about on social media.

During his interview with Forbes, Tony Khan praised his company's personnel for their contributions.

"I work with a lot of really smart people. And what I think I do a good job of is being organized and dealing with a lot of different people and going for ideas."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT

A great hour of wrestling coming up on TNT after Creed 2!

Thank you everyone watching Rampage! We’re minutes away from Friday Night/Friday Afternoon (depends on your time zone) #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama @ a very special/very early start time5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PTA great hour of wrestling coming up on TNT after Creed 2!Thank you everyone watching Rampage! We’re minutes away from Friday Night/Friday Afternoon (depends on your time zone) #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama @ a very special/very early start time5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PTA great hour of wrestling coming up on TNT after Creed 2!Thank you everyone watching Rampage! https://t.co/pPtHaBDf7u

The 39-year-old then noted that the biggest names in the organization, namely Jericho, Moxley, and even CM Punk, all assisted him in making AEW's creative decisions.

"I have a lot of great creative minds that are in the company that I can have full time access to like Chris Jericho and Christian Cage and Jon Moxley has great ideas. And now CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole have come in with great ideas," Khan revealed. - (H/T: Rajah.com)

Khan is seemingly still learning, but with the help of veteran wrestlers, he'll likely create a more robust product in the form of All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

Need to catch up with the latest results of AEW Rampage? Check them out via this link.

Tony Khan shared that prior to 2019, he had never booked for any promotion before

Tony Khan established AEW in 2019 alongside EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Continuing in the same interview, Khan shared the little experience he had with booking.

"All of my experience writing TV shows and wrestling had been exclusively imaginary and all the episodes of Dynamite and Rampage, for that matter, were shows that I had been creating at home for fun as a hobby," Khan revealed. - (H/T: Rajah.com)

Khan is truly a fan-turned wrestling promoter, a dream many young wrestling enthusiasts hold even today. It will be interesting to see what surprises he has in store for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view scheduled for May 29.

What are your thoughts on All Elite Wrestling's current product? Sound off in the comments below.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Pratik Singh