Tony Khan to fast-track top star's AEW return after Miro's WWE return gets confirmed? Analyzing the chances 

Tony Khan could bring back a former AEW TNT Champion after Miro's return to WWE was confirmed by former world champion Big E. Miro was part of AEW from 2020 to 2025.

Wardlow is one of the stars in AEW with the most untapped potential. He is a former multiple-time TNT Champion, and many fans believed the promotion would book him as a main eventer once he lost the TNT Title. Wardlow's last appearance for the promotion was last year in March, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Mr. Mayhem has been absent from television programming since, and his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates didn't mention his name much during their run. However, Wardlow's return could get booked as a response from All Elite CEO Tony Khan after former WWE Champion Big E confirmed that Miro (fka Rusev) is returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Miro was one of the names recently released by All Elite Wrestling, and it seems like he could be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in the upcoming weeks.

What did Big E say about Miro's WWE return?

Miro (fka Rusev) was released by WWE in 2020. The former United States Champion went on to sign with AEW later that year and had a dominant first year in the promotion. However, his booking was underwhelming, which led to his release a couple of months ago.

During the recent Fanatics Live Stream with Tyler Breeze, Big E confirmed that he's reached out to Miro and the former TNT Champion will be making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon.

“Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment,” E said. (H/T Ringside News)

We will have to wait and see how Triple H plans to bring Miro back on programming.

