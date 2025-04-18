Rusev's WWE return officially confirmed by star

Rusev is returning to WWE. It has now officially been confirmed by another star.
It was reported earlier today on Sportskeeda's WrestleVotes Radio that Rusev's return to WWE had been fast-tracked and that it would happen sooner than expected.
Big E was part of the Fanatics Live stream with Tyler Breeze. They were pulling wrestling cards for fans, and during that, they came across a signed edition of the Rusev card. When E saw that, he lit up immediately and started to talk about the news.
The former WWE Champion said there had been rumors of him returning and that he'd reached out to the Bulgarian Brute. He confirmed that the former AEW star was wrestling again and would be back in WWE.
“Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment,” E said. (H/T Ringside News)
With the star returning to WWE, fans must wait and see what he does when he returns. Given that Randy Orton does not have an opponent, there's a chance that he steps in.