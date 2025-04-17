Former WWE star shares massive update ahead of rumored WrestleMania 41 return

There are a lot of rumors heading into WrestleMania 41. Plenty of twists and surprises are expected this weekend, including a few returns. Well, a former WWE star has shared a massive update ahead of his rumored 'Mania appearance.

Ad

The former WWE star in question is one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling right now, Miro (aka Rusev). The 39-year-old recently left AEW, and there have been rumors suggesting that he is in line for a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Considering WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, a return at The Show of Shows would certainly be ideal. That said, it remains speculation. However, amid all this, Miro has shared an update.

Ad

Trending

The Bulgarian Brute shared the update on his Instagram Story. In the story, he can be seen working out in the gym.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Miro working out in the gym [Image source: star's Instagram handle]

The timing of this story is sure to further fuel the rumors of his return, especially with WrestleMania 41 around the corner. That said, only time will tell if he actually returns to WWE.

Ad

Miro may not be the only former WWE star to return at WrestleMania 41

There is no doubt that the potential return of Miro (aka Rusev) will garner a huge pop from the WWE Universe. However, he may not be the only former star to return at The Show of Shows.

Much like Miro, there is another free agent whose name has been popping up in the rumor mill. Aleister Black, who recently left AEW, is rumored to be making a WWE return soon, and WrestleMania 41 could be the perfect stage for it.

Ad

There have been widespread speculations regarding what Triple H and Co. could do with him, including introducing him as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, much like the story of Miro's return, this is nothing more than conjecture. Nevertheless, it would be absolutely incredible to see the duo back in a WWE ring, especially if it happens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More