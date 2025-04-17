Former WWE star shares massive update ahead of rumored WrestleMania 41 return

There are a lot of rumors heading into WrestleMania 41. Plenty of twists and surprises are expected this weekend, including a few returns. Well, a former WWE star has shared a massive update ahead of his rumored 'Mania appearance.
The former WWE star in question is one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling right now, Miro (aka Rusev). The 39-year-old recently left AEW, and there have been rumors suggesting that he is in line for a return to the Stamford-based promotion.
Considering WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, a return at The Show of Shows would certainly be ideal. That said, it remains speculation. However, amid all this, Miro has shared an update.
The Bulgarian Brute shared the update on his Instagram Story. In the story, he can be seen working out in the gym.
The timing of this story is sure to further fuel the rumors of his return, especially with WrestleMania 41 around the corner. That said, only time will tell if he actually returns to WWE.
Miro may not be the only former WWE star to return at WrestleMania 41
There is no doubt that the potential return of Miro (aka Rusev) will garner a huge pop from the WWE Universe. However, he may not be the only former star to return at The Show of Shows.
Much like Miro, there is another free agent whose name has been popping up in the rumor mill. Aleister Black, who recently left AEW, is rumored to be making a WWE return soon, and WrestleMania 41 could be the perfect stage for it.
There have been widespread speculations regarding what Triple H and Co. could do with him, including introducing him as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks.
At the end of the day, much like the story of Miro's return, this is nothing more than conjecture. Nevertheless, it would be absolutely incredible to see the duo back in a WWE ring, especially if it happens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.