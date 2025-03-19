New leader to emerge; former world champion to be added?- 3 Predictions for the Wyatt Sicks' WWE return

The Wyatt Sicks members have been absent from WWE television since December 2024, but that may change soon. The group has been dropping cryptic messages and hints on social media and on Friday Night SmackDown, indicating that a return is on the horizon.

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that Uncle Howdy and Co. had been transferred to Friday Night SmackDown, halting their feud with The Final Testament and The Miz. The group hasn't appeared on WWE television since the move but has dropped hints that Alexa Bliss may join them in the future, along with other activities on social media. With WrestleMania approaching, the Uncle Howdy-led stable might reappear soon.

In this list, we will look at three predictions for the Wyatt Sicks' WWE return:

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could target their potential WrestleMania opponent

More and more feuds and storylines continue to take shape on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and the Wyatt Sicks may join the festivities soon. There has been a lot of activity in SmackDown's tag team division, but Howdy and Co. might go for the big fish and target the new Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu has been seemingly making most of the decisions for the group since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, and The Samoan Werewolf has been doing an impressive job in proving his dominance. That said, the faction members have betrayed their family members to get where they are today. Due to this, the Wyatt Sicks might get their attention soon.

#2. Alexa Bliss may join the Wyatt Sicks

Before Alexa Bliss' went on a hiatus in 2023, she was heavily teased to join Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy in the Stamford-based promotion due to her history with The Eater of Worlds. After returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble, it seems like this direction will remain the same.

Alexa Bliss has been using the Sister Abigail finisher since her return, and the Uncle Howdy-led group has delivered several cryptic messages during her appearances on SmackDown, teasing a future alliance. Due to this, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion might join the stable soon.

#1. Uncle Howdy may get demoted on WWE SmackDown

It was announced a few weeks ago that Aleister Black (AKA Malakai Black) had been released from AEW. Due to his dark persona, it has been theorized that if he returns, The Dutch Destroyer will be a part of the eerie stable in WWE. However, there may be bigger plans for the former AEW star.

In AEW, Aleister worked with a faction named House of Black, which had a similar gimmick as the Uncle Howdy-led stable. In a SmackDown vignette, the number four with smoke and a black background was shown, and many took it as a possible hint of Black's return due to his similar entrance. In a shocking twist, Black may replace Howdy as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks after his potential return.

