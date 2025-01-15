The Wyatt Sicks to face major WWE faction at WrestleMania 41 instead of The Judgment Day? Potential storyline explored

One of the questions several WWE fans have heading into the WrestleMania season this year is who Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The group was recently embroiled in a feud with The Final Testament on RAW but has since moved to SmackDown.

With that in mind, one faction on the blue brand that needs a new storyline and fresh opponents is the new Bloodline. Solo Sikoa's group has lost its stranglehold over SmackDown after The Street Champ's defeat to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month.

Since their debut last summer, the Wyatt Sicks members have made it their mission to go after so-called 'false prophets,' and considering that Solo turned on his family last year, he and his group fit that mold perfectly.

After their stunning debut on RAW last year, Uncle Howdy and Co. have lost some of their spark. Therefore, a feud with a big group like the new Bloodline would certainly put them back on the right track in WWE. The two factions could later have a tag team match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

Bo Dallas breaks character to reflect on his and fellow WWE star's friendship

The Wyatt Sicks members came together after the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt in 2023, with The Fiend's real-life brother Bo Dallas leading the charge as Uncle Howdy.

In a rare occurrence last month, Dallas gave an interview out of character to Dead Meat Presents in which he reflected on the bond that he and his Wyatt Sicks teammate, Erick Rowan, have built after the deaths of Bray and original Wyatt Family member Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper).

"Yes, we did get closer... a lot closer. Even before that, with Brodie [Luke Harper], you know, that brought me, Windham [Bray Wyatt], and [Erick] Rowan even closer together. It’s been a wild road. It’s crazy to think about where we are right now, you know?" he said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

