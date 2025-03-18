Former WWE Women's Champion teases Wyatt Sicks' return ahead of SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks were quietly moved to WWE SmackDown in 2025, but they have not yet made their presence felt on the Friday night show.

Taylor Rotunda, aka Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, is believed to have been off the road. Meanwhile, Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter reported that WWE has a "major angle" planned for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41 involving the Wyatt Sicks. It is worth noting that Bliss has been Women's Tag Team Champion before with Nikki Cross. The two won the belts at WrestleMania 36.

Taking to X/Twitter, Nikki Cross shared a snap of the Wyatt Sicks. As usual, her message was cryptic, but considering she has been only sporadically active on social media, this could be a sign that they would soon resurface on WWE television.

Alexa Bliss' segments on SmackDown have featured Wyatt Sicks' mysterious teases of late. She has also paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt since her return at the Royal Rumble in February. It seems inevitable that Bliss gets involved in some form or fashion with Uncle Howdy and his family.

She could rejuvenate them after they suffered a loss to the Final Testament on RAW last year, which hurt the group.

Could Alexa Bliss instead be a target for the Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

Even though there is history between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, their tag team run in 2020 ended when Bliss chose "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt over Cross. Alexa went on to work with Bray until WrestleMania 37, where she betrayed Wyatt.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton, after her tag team partner left her out to dry, Nikki Cross discussed Alexa Bliss' change in character, stating that The Fiend had cast a spell on the former Women's Champion.

"I don’t know how to break the spell that ‘The Fiend’ has over her. It does scare me because I know who she is and she’s not this person who lets someone control their actions and control what she’s saying. That’s just not her as a person. Of course, it’s scary," Nikki Cross said. [H/T: Fightful]

Before his untimely passing, though, Bray Wyatt gave a positive affirmation regarding Alexa Bliss. Which path does the WWE go with Bliss and the Wyatts? Only time will tell.

