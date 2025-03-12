  • home icon
WWE has ‘major angle’ planned for rumored new Wyatt Sicks member at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 12, 2025 06:57 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks as seen on WWE RAW (Image via WWE.com).

WWE has been subtly teasing a new Wyatt Sicks member on the road to WrestleMania 41. Although the group has been absent from television in recent months, a new update has teased a "major angle" for the group and its rumored new member.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter was asked to provide an update on WWE's WrestleMania 41 plans for Alexa Bliss. The veteran journalist said he had heard Triple H had some "major angle" planned for the former world champion.

"I don't know what exactly is gonna happen except that I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open what she's doing." [From 39:04 onwards]
WrestleVotes said he expected the rumored Alexa Bliss angle to be tied into the Wyatt Sicks in some form or fashion at WrestleMania 41.

"Can't say specifically, but I believe, you know, if she's making a WrestleMania appearance, it would be tied into the Wyatts. Don't know in what form or fashion but I look for that to happen." [From 39:20 onwards]
Alexa Bliss didn't appear on SmackDown last week despite working the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for the former Goddess on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

