The Wyatt Sicks share cryptic message teasing alliance with Alexa Bliss

The Wyatt Sicks recently teased an alliance with former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The mysterious group, which shifted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window, has yet to wrestle a match in 2025.

Ad

Despite being away from WWE programming, the eerie faction has made its presence felt on the blue brand through several vignettes and social media updates. Some of the cryptic messages shared by The Wyatt Sicks have seemingly showcased the stable's interest in Alexa Bliss.

The Wyatt Sicks recently posted a cryptic message presumably directed at The Goddess. As pointed out by an X/Twitter user, the stable appears to have mentioned two dialogues from the 1987 film Hellraiser.

Ad

Trending

"HR1987 WHSSTSY D2SA2O the time draws near," read the post.

While 'HR 1987' is the code for the movie's name, the 'WHSSTSY D2SA2O' part seemingly stands for "We have such sights to show you. Demons to some, angels to others," a quote from the film.

You can check out the X/Twitter update posted by The Wyatt Sicks below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss will eventually join The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return to the squared circle after more than two years in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 33-year-old has paid homage to Bray Wyatt during her time back in WWE.

Wrestling legend Matt Hardy shared an interesting take on Alexa Bliss' potential future in WWE while speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. The veteran pointed out that Bliss was very close to late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. He added that Bliss paying tribute to The Fiend made him feel she would eventually join Uncle Howdy's faction.

Ad

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," Matt said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

Ad

You can check out Matt Hardy's comments in the video below.

Alexa Bliss' most recent in-ring appearance saw her compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The Five Feet of Fury eliminated Roxanne Perez from the bout before being pinned by Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to witness what lies ahead for Bliss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback