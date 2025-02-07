WWE legend on Alexa Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks after Royal Rumble return

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE in-ring action for the first time since giving birth in November 2023. WWE legend Matt Hardy is a fan of the 33-year-old's work and thinks she is likely to become a new Wyatt Sicks member.

Bliss worked with the late Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, when he performed as The Fiend. On February 1, the five-time WWE Women's Champion wore a Wyatt-themed jacket during her entrance at the Royal Rumble. The back of the jacket read "FRIENDS 4 EVER," with the word "FIEND" highlighted in red.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy predicted that Bliss would join forces with Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks:

Trending

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 – 38:01]

The Wyatt Sicks consists of Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy), Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. In January, the group moved to SmackDown after seven months on the RAW brand.

Matt Hardy praises Alexa Bliss as an actress

In 2020, Alexa Bliss underwent a drastic transformation when she aligned with Bray Wyatt and introduced a darker version of her popular on-screen persona.

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy, Wyatt's tag team partner in 2018, thinks The Wyatt Sicks would benefit from Alexa Bliss being added to their stable:

"I love that she showed that depth to be able to work another character like that. I think if we can go back to that and, once again, it's another tip of the hat to Windham and his legacy and for all he's done, and I think putting her with The Wyatt Sicks would obviously help them and give them a boost that they just kinda need now." [38:55 – 39:17]

Bliss was tag team partners with Wyatt Sicks member Nikki Cross in 2019 and 2020. They held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice during that time.

Do you want Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback