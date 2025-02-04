Alexa Bliss showcases heartfelt tribute for Bray Wyatt following WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Alexa Bliss shocked the world when she returned to WWE and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. Recently, she showcased her jacket from the event with a heartfelt message.

In 2023, Bray Wyatt tragically passed away, and several superstars paid tribute to the late star in different shapes and forms. However, Alexa Bliss was unable to pay her respects inside the ring as she was a few months away from delivering her first child.

However, she didn't forget about her former on-screen partner and paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds when she returned to WWE for the first time in two years. Today, she shared a message and showcased the heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt, which was written on her jacket as she made her entrance at the event.

“And this is a friendship that will never ever end🎶," Bliss wrote.

Alexa Bliss could become The Wyatt Sicks' leader, predicts WWE analyst

Last year, The Wyatt Sicks debuted in WWE and terrorized Monday Night RAW in the coming months. After their loss to The Final Testament, the management opened a transfer window, and the faction moved to Friday Night SmackDown in 2025.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks there's a chance Alexa Bliss could unite with The Wyatt Sicks and become their leader in the promotion. Moreover, he thinks the group would only appear when Bliss needs help.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks who's kind of always there. You know almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," Roberts said. (From 46:32 to 47:00)

As of writing, The Wyatt Sicks are on Friday Night SmackDown, and it'll be interesting to see if The Goddess joins them on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article's second half, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

