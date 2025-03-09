3 reasons why Alexa Bliss missed WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss made a surprise return to WWE during the Royal Rumble on February 1, making headlines around the world. After failing to win the 30-woman bout, the former multi-time Women's Champion qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and entered the unforgiving structure in Toronto.

Lil Miss Bliss couldn't make much of an impact in the six-woman match and was eliminated by Liv Morgan, disappointing her fans. Following her loss, the former Women's Champion missed this week's SmackDown in the aftermath of the premium live event, and the world has been wondering about the reason for her absence.

While it is hard to say why Bliss missed this week's episode of the blue brand, it is clear that she hasn't been as dominant as she would have liked to be when she returned to the company.

Let's check out a few reasons why Alexa Bliss missed this week's episode of SmackDown:

#3. WWE might be waiting for The Wyatt Sicks' return

There have been a few teases of Alexa Bliss working with The Wyatt Sicks, with glitches synonymous with the mysterious faction occurring during her segments and bouts. The WWE Universe is on board with the potential storylines that might unfold if she aligns with the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

However, the group has not made an appearance in WWE for the past few months, seemingly due to some injury issues of a member of the faction. Further, recent reports suggested that Uncle Howdy was currently off the road, which could be the reason Bliss was not present this week on the blue brand. Once the stable returns, WWE could begin the storyline between them ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. All women on the roster already have on-going feuds

While Alexa Bliss needs a fresh rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania 41, to make her presence felt on the Grandest Stage Of Them All, it doesn't seem to be possible lately. Most of the women on the main roster are currently working on some major feuds leading up to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Further, it is not easy to add a former five-time World Champion into the rivalry just like that. This might have been a major reason WWE didn't feature the star on SmackDown this week.

#1. WWE doesn't have plans for Alexa Bliss ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon and the card for The Grandest Stage of Them All has started to shape up. And there is a strong possibility that Alexa Bliss could be left out of the match card.

With her losses in the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, it is possible that the Stamford-based company doesn't have any plans set for the star for the show. There hasn't been any tease of a potential singles rivalry for Bliss, which has left questions unanswered for the WWE Universe.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the former Women's Champion.

