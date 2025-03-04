Major update on Uncle Howdy after WWE reportedly took him off TV

Uncle Howdy has not been featured on WWE TV for quite some time. The latest report has now shed light on Bo Dallas' status.

Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks last wrestled on the December 9 episode of RAW last year. Since then, the group has remained largely absent from weekly programming.

Rumor has it that one of the Wyatt Sicks members was sidelined due to an injury, which explains their sudden absence and scrapping of their feud with the Final Testament.

That person is now believed to be Uncle Howdy, as there have been backstage rumblings about him being 'off the road.'

Earlier today, PWN Reports learned that Bo Dallas has been cleared to return to in-ring action.

The nature of Howdy's injury is still unknown at the time of this writing. But now that he's healthy enough to compete again, he is expected to be back on SmackDown soon.

Has Triple H dropped the ball on the Wyatt Sicks in WWE?

The Wyatt Sicks' booking has been a topic of discussion among fans almost since their arrival.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, former WWE head writer Vince Russo compared Uncle Howdy's booking to his late brother Bray Wyatt, claiming that the company failed to get both brothers over.

"Can I tell you what happened with The Wyatt Sicks? I'll tell you exactly what happened. When they got into this, I said to myself, 'If you couldn't get Bray Wyatt over, you ain't getting his brother over.' Let's be honest because quite frankly, if you can't get Bray Wyatt over, you can't get anybody over."

The Wyatt Sicks have begun stalking Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. The Little Miss Bliss has been rumored to join the group since her return.

Will Bliss join hands with the Wyatt Sicks to feud with Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day? It's within the realm of possibility now that Morgan has cost Bliss multiple chances to make it to WWE WrestleMania 41.

