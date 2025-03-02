Unfortunate news on Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy's WWE status [Reports]

Uncle Howdy's continued absence from WWE television has become a cause of concern for many fans. An update on his status has come to light, and it's not looking good.

Bo Dallas has been absent from weekly programming since the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, where he and The Wyatt Sicks members were defeated by The Final Testament. During his absence, The Wyatt Sicks was moved to SmackDown via the transfer window.

Although Uncle Howdy and Co. have made their presence felt on the blue brand through cryptic vignettes, they still have not appeared in any wrestling capacity.

According to PWInsider, Bo Dallas is currently "off the road" in WWE.

Recent rumors have suggested that one of The Wyatt Sicks members was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Whether that injured star was Uncle Howdy or not is still unknown. Regardless, The Wyatt Sicks' status for WrestleMania 41 is now up in the air.

Is The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Judgment Day in the works for WWE WrestleMania 41?

Alexa Bliss has been rumored to join The Wyatt Sicks since their formation.

After the apparent teases during The Goddess' segments on SmackDown each week, it has become a foregone conclusion that she will be revealed as the sixth and final member of the Wyatt Sicks.

Alexa Bliss had a disappointing night at Elimination Chamber as she was eliminated by Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member has been a thorn in the side of Little Miss Bliss since her return at Royal Rumble.

Morgan crushed Bliss' WrestleMania 41 dreams when she eliminated her from the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

After what happened last night, fans could see Bliss and Morgan feud with each other. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, meaning they will appear on both brands.

Could Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss reunite to challenge The Judgment Day members at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

