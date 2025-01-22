Real reason for The Wyatt Sicks' WWE absence revealed - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks have been away from WWE TV for several weeks now, and it was recently announced that the group had been moved over to SmackDown in their absence.

There were rumors that Uncle Howdy was being left on WWE RAW, but it seems that there is a reason why the group is yet to debut on their current brand.

While speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful revealed that one member of the group was seemingly sidelined.

"Of late there’s a reason for that, I believe one of them is sidelined,” he said.

Trending

It's likely that WWE would prefer the whole group to be there for their SmackDown debut, so their recent absence could be because the company is waiting for them to be together.

It's unclear which member of the group is sidelined at present, but it opens the door to a potential SmackDown debut before The Royal Rumble next weekend. It will be interesting to see who the first target on WWE SmackDown will be for the group.

Alexa Bliss isn't expected to join Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown anytime soon

There was a belief that Alexa Bliss could be finally making her WWE return to be part of Wyatt Sicks; however, recent reports suggest this will not be the case. It was recently revealed that all plans for Bliss have been halted at present, and her return doesn't appear to be moving any closer.

This could also rule out a return at The Royal Rumble where many fans believe several female wrestlers will make their return, including Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Bliss has been absent from WWE TV for two years and, as of writing, it is unclear when she will be back or when WWE's creative team will begin pitching return storylines for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback