Alexa Bliss plans for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble reportedly revealed

Alexa Bliss was last seen at the WWE Royal Rumble two years ago when she contended for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen following her match, hinting at her reunion with the Wyatts. However, the storyline was put on hold due to her subsequent maternity leave.

Two years later, fans were expecting to see Alexa Bliss back at the Royal Rumble after fueling rumors on social media that she seemingly is back in shape and ready to go. Unfortunately, there is disappointing news.

While WWE reportedly planned to bring her back and reintroduce her to The Wyatt Sicks story, PWInsider reports that it is off the table for now. The reason behind the decision has not been revealed, but it is believed to be a contract issue. WWE Creative has reportedly been asked to put all plans for Alexa Bliss on hold indefinitely.

According to the report, she was expected to return to WWE RAW in San Jose a few weeks ago, but creative was asked to halt those plans. As of this writing, she is not considered to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion in WWE. However, perhaps her most noteworthy storyline has been with the late Bray Wyatt. It makes sense for her to be involved with The Wyatt Sicks in some form or fashion going forward.

Alexa Bliss says working with Bray Wyatt was the most fun she had in WWE

Before Bray Wyatt's untimely passing, Alexa Bliss opened up about her time working with him on-screen. She looked back at it fondly.

In an interview with BT Sport, Bliss noted that it gave her an opportunity to try some different things. She recalled pitching a similar dark version when she was in NXT, but she was only able to execute it on the main roster while paired up with the former Universal Champion:

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. [...] I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun."

Whether the company finally pulls the trigger on her long-awaited return and brings her back this WrestleMania season, bear watching.

