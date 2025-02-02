3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss was eliminated early in the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 21. The Goddess received one of the loudest pops of the Women's Rumble match, as fans were eagerly anticipating her return.

However, Bliss’ comeback left some fans disappointed, as she was seemingly eliminated too early from the match. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Alexa Bliss was eliminated early from the traditional Women's Rumble match.

#3. To set up Bliss' return feud

Alexa Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from the match. This early elimination could be a way to plant seeds for a future feud between Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day members.

The Goddess could seek vengeance for her early elimination by targeting the villainous faction, eventually leading to a return feud for the 33-year-old star. Additionally, WWE could later use this angle to set up a massive WrestleMania 41 match, where Alexa could potentially join The Wyatt Sicks to feud with The Judgment Day as a whole.

The only potential barrier for this feud could be the brand distinction, as The Sicks are part of the blue brand, whereas The Judgment Day belongs to RAW.

#2. To get more fans behind Alexa Bliss

When Alexa Bliss made her entrance, the thunderous pop showed just how much the WWE Universe loved her comeback. However, eliminating The Goddess early from the match could have been a strategic move to get even more fans behind her. Fans on the internet were completely displeased with Bliss’ booking in the Women's Rumble match, as she deserved to do more in the traditional bout.

Since WWE had no intention of making Bliss the winner, eliminating her early could have been a deliberate decision to make her booking controversial and generate more fan support.

#1. WWE seemingly had nothing to do with Alexa even if she stayed longer in the match

The angle between Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss in the Women's Royal Rumble match suggests that the company intends to build a feud between them. There were seemingly no plans to book Bliss as the Rumble winner or to give her a significant role in the match. So, even if she had stayed longer, it would have only delayed her eventual elimination.

The Goddess has nothing left to prove, and her early elimination doesn’t cost her any momentum on the road to WrestleMania 41. Since it had no real impact on her momentum, the company may have decided to eliminate her early from the match.

