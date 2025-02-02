3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match witnessed the long-awaited return of Alexa Bliss to WWE. The Goddess made her first appearance since Royal Rumble 2023 and was met with a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

Bliss made her entrance at #21, carrying Lilly in her hand, marking a noteworthy moment in the match. In this article, we will explore three possible reasons why Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at this Premium Live Event.

#3. Perfect PLE for her WWE comeback

The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is well-known for its shocking returns and surprises, making it a fitting stage for Alexa Bliss’ comeback. This could be one of the main reasons why The Goddess returned at this event, particularly during the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, returning to the traditional Rumble match allowed WWE to reintroduce Bliss without requiring a dedicated segment or an assault on another superstar to set up her comeback.

#2. To set up Alexa Bliss feud for WrestleMania 41

The Road to WrestleMania 41 officially begins with the Royal Rumble, which might be another reason for Alexa Bliss’ return at this event. Now that The Goddess is back, WWE could start building her WrestleMania 41 feud as the build to The Grandest Stage of Them All commences.

Additionally, Triple H might book her for Elimination Chamber 2025. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the ones who eliminated Bliss from the Royal Rumble match. This could lead to a mini-feud between them on the Road to 'Mania.

#1. To add an element of surprise to the Women's Royal Rumble match

Alexa’s return generated one of the loudest pops of the Women’s Royal Rumble match. This demonstrates just how eagerly fans awaited her comeback to WWE. Her surprise comeback at Royal Rumble 2025 added an element of unpredictability to the traditional Women’s Rumble match. It also created a memorable moment that made this year's event even more special.

Additionally, Bliss’ comeback sparked a huge buzz on social media and is likely to drive significant engagement for WWE across various platforms. This highlights why bringing The Goddess back at this Premium Live Event was a brilliant decision.

Now, fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown to see what’s next for her as we head toward this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

