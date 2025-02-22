Alexa Bliss' Wyatt Sicks connection teased in a major way during stunning promo on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss' return at the 2025 Royal Rumble received the biggest pop of the night and she is now a SmackDown Superstar. But it seems she has her eyes on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Just a little over a week before the 2025 Elimination Chamber, she broke her silence.

As you know, the last time that Bliss was in WWE was in the 2023 Royal Rumble, when she lost to Bianca Belair. She made a triumphant return and although she didn't win the Rumble, she's in a prime spot to secure one of the main women's title matches at WrestleMania 41.

Alexa Bliss siad she's been gone for a long time and while the names on the roster have changed, the place hasn't changed. The desperation was the same, and at Elimination Chamber, she intends to show the women in WWE that it's her division. By stating that she's in charge, she answered a question seemingly posed by The Wyatt Sicks last week on SmackDown, when jumbled words read, "Do you feel in charge?"

Alexa Bliss is unfortunately not be expected to win the Elimination Chamber, but it's going to be a boost to have her presence regardless. In the last few days, rumors emerged that the women in WWE were not happy about their booking heading into WrestleMania 41.

It's going to be interesting to see if anything changes in the coming two months.

