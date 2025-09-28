  • home icon
  Tony Khan to finally bring back former champion for the first-time-ever match in AEW? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan to finally bring back former champion for the first-time-ever match in AEW? Exploring the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:29 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan to bring back a former AEW champion? [Images via AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan has been doing an outstanding job managing All Elite Wrestling lately. He presented an impactful All Out weekend last week, and now he is moving on to the action for October. During this week's episode of AEW Collision, Jamie Hayter announced the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts Match in All Elite Wrestling's history, marking a major step for the company.

Now, fans have been speculating that Tony Khan might bring back former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. during the build of this high-stakes match. Traditionally, Blood & Guts is fought between two teams of five stars each. As of now, the babyface team of Jamie Hayter has Queen Aminata only in her corner, leaving the spots for three other stars to join.

There have been rumors about hard feelings between Britt Baker and AEW. While Tony Khan implicitly dispelled all such rumors, there have been no reports of Baker's return to the company anytime soon. In fact, many fans believed that if there was a chance to bring back The Doctor, it was AEW Dynamite's episode in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

However, there were no signs of the former AEW World Champion on the show. Therefore, it is pretty unlikely that the 34-year-old star will compete in the Women's Blood & Guts match in the coming month. With that said, there are rumors that Baker might be on her way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment; only time will tell what is in store for Britt Baker's wrestling future.

Tony Khan to add a former AEW Women's World Champion to Jamie Hayter's Blood and Guts team?

Fans have been buzzing since Jamie Hayter announced the Women's Blood & Guts match at Collision. Following that announcement, the industry has been abuzz with speculation about who could join the babyface team alongside Hayter and Queen Aminata. There is a possibility that Tony Khan might add a former AEW Women's World Champion to this Blood & Guts match.

It could be Toni Storm, who recently lost her AEW Women's World Title at All Out. Storm has been one of the biggest rivals for Jamie Hayter in her AEW career. However, with that feud, the two stars have developed a sense of respect for each other. Considering both stars being babyfaces at the moment, there is a high possibility for Storm to join Hayter's team.

Other than that, The Timeless One's friend Mina Shirakawa could also lend a hand to Hayter and her team in the match as one of the members. It could result in a star-studded lineup of AEW's first-ever Women's Blood & Guts showdown.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
