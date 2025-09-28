Tony Khan to finally bring back former champion for the first-time-ever match in AEW? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan has been doing an outstanding job managing All Elite Wrestling lately. He presented an impactful All Out weekend last week, and now he is moving on to the action for October. During this week's episode of AEW Collision, Jamie Hayter announced the first-ever Women's Blood &amp; Guts Match in All Elite Wrestling's history, marking a major step for the company.Now, fans have been speculating that Tony Khan might bring back former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. during the build of this high-stakes match. Traditionally, Blood &amp; Guts is fought between two teams of five stars each. As of now, the babyface team of Jamie Hayter has Queen Aminata only in her corner, leaving the spots for three other stars to join.There have been rumors about hard feelings between Britt Baker and AEW. While Tony Khan implicitly dispelled all such rumors, there have been no reports of Baker's return to the company anytime soon. In fact, many fans believed that if there was a chance to bring back The Doctor, it was AEW Dynamite's episode in her hometown of Pittsburgh.However, there were no signs of the former AEW World Champion on the show. Therefore, it is pretty unlikely that the 34-year-old star will compete in the Women's Blood &amp; Guts match in the coming month. With that said, there are rumors that Baker might be on her way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment; only time will tell what is in store for Britt Baker's wrestling future.Tony Khan to add a former AEW Women's World Champion to Jamie Hayter's Blood and Guts team?Fans have been buzzing since Jamie Hayter announced the Women's Blood &amp; Guts match at Collision. Following that announcement, the industry has been abuzz with speculation about who could join the babyface team alongside Hayter and Queen Aminata. There is a possibility that Tony Khan might add a former AEW Women's World Champion to this Blood &amp; Guts match.It could be Toni Storm, who recently lost her AEW Women's World Title at All Out. Storm has been one of the biggest rivals for Jamie Hayter in her AEW career. However, with that feud, the two stars have developed a sense of respect for each other. Considering both stars being babyfaces at the moment, there is a high possibility for Storm to join Hayter's team.Other than that, The Timeless One's friend Mina Shirakawa could also lend a hand to Hayter and her team in the match as one of the members. It could result in a star-studded lineup of AEW's first-ever Women's Blood &amp; Guts showdown.