Tony Khan to fire two former AEW champions at All In 2025 for one big reason? Exploring the possibility

Two former AEW World Tag Team Champions could get fired by Tony Khan at All In 2025. The stars are set to compete in Texas with their positions in the company on the line.

Tony Khan might fire Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, who are the co-founders of All Elite Wrestling and have been the EVPs since the promotion's inception as well.

After Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay won their tag match against Blake Christian & Lee Johnson last Wednesday on Dynamite, the two had an altercation with The Young Bucks and challenged them to a tag team match at All In. Ospreay also raised the stakes, saying that the Bucks would have to put their EVP status on the line for the match on July 12.

It can't be denied that Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are a dream team, and they could defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at All In with their amazing teamwork. After the former AEW World Tag Team Champions lose their EVP positions, Tony Khan could also show up and fire the Bucks in kayfabe to make the defeat even more humiliating for the brothers.

Last year, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson abused their powers as the EVPs and attacked Tony Khan to try to take over the company. Khan could finally exact revenge on The Young Bucks by firing them if they lose their match at All In 2025.

The Young Bucks suspended a top AEW star

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay went after The Young Bucks last week on Dynamite, but the security officials intervened to prevent an altercation. Swerve still laid his hands on the Founding Fathers of AEW.

During a backstage promo on the show, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson announced that Swerve had been suspended for a week after he put his hands on an official:

“You are so stupid. Per the AEW bully handbook, you put your hands on an AEW official. You know what that means? That means that you are suspended for the week without pay. Get his a** out of here," the Bucks said.

It will be interesting to see which team walks out of All In 2025 victorious.

