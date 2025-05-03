Tony Khan to hire recently released WWE star as Wardlow's tag team partner in AEW? Looking at the chances 

Wardlow has not competed inside an AEW ring for over a year now. The status of the fan-favorite amidst his ongoing hiatus in the Tony Khan-led promotion has been a recurring topic of conversation on social media.

While the company's singles division is absolutely stacked as of late, the All Elite head honcho could bring the War Dog back on television as one half of a dominant tag team - and as his partner, Khan could bring in none other than recently released WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

Wardlow was last seen in action at last year's Dynamite: Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. The Cleveland native's marked absence from All Elite programming through most of 2024 has led to much speculations and criticism regarding his booking and position in the company.

One of the 37-year-old's then-stable-mates, Matt Taven, had claimed last year that the star had been dealing with knee issues, which a recent report seemingly confirmed.

In Wardlow's absence, meanwhile, The Undisputed Kingdom has disbanded, which brings up questions regarding the powerhouse's future. Furthermore, in spite of his in-ring proficiency, the men's singles division in AEW currently may not have space for Mr. Mayhem from a creative standpoint. Its tag team division, on the other hand, could use some more fresh faces to liven it up, and Wardlow could be one of them. For his tag partner, Tony Khan could go bigger and bring in Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters was released by WWE once again recently. As one of the Stamford-based company's much-showcased former superstars, Strowman would no doubt be a huge acquisition for All Elite Wrestling. Although he has no notable history with Wardlow, the former Universal Champion could believably make for a dominant pairing alongside the former TNT Champion.

Furthermore, Wardlow and Strowman would no doubt stand out as a credible threat to The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Title reign.

What happened to Wardlow's former AEW stable?

While Wardlow was gone, The Undisputed Kingdom seemingly decided to go their separate ways. Days after beating Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion at Dynasty 2025, Adam Cole announced alongside Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly that their trio would go by the name The Paragon moving forward in AEW.

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, on the other hand, have seemingly returned to competing as The Kingdom in ROH.

