"He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time" - Tony Khan hypes up former WWE Superstar's return ahead of AEW Fight for the Fallen

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is returning to AEW this week, something which Tony Khan seems very excited about.

Among the slew of injuries that have affected AEW over the last few months, a number of high-profile names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega stand out. Although handled well enough, their absence has forced the All Elite president to make a number of changes to the program.

It was recently announced, however, that Bryan Danielson would be returning this week on Dynamite. Speaking on the topic at an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Tony Khan hyped up the former WWE Champion's comeback nearly two months of absence.

“We’re going to see Bryan Danielson this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and the fans just absolutely love Bryan Danielson. No matter what he does, he’s got the support of so many people around the world. Bryan Danielson has been out for about two months now. The doctors cleared him recently and he’s going to make a comeback this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite versus Daniel Garcia.” (H/T: PWMania)

Gaff @FightForeverPod



Miss you both @bryandanielson. #aew One of the best moments in AEW’s short history and literally all that happened was that the bell rung.Miss you both @KennyOmegamanX One of the best moments in AEW’s short history and literally all that happened was that the bell rung. Miss you both @KennyOmegamanX & @bryandanielson. #aew https://t.co/66i3fZcrKz

AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara recently made a bold statement ahead of the ex-WWE Champion's return

Although Bryan Danielson is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, it seemingly does not faze Sammy Guevara.

After the former WWE Superstar's return was announced, the Spanish God took to Twitter to state that he would easily beat Danielson.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Just for the record I’d beat Danielson

Easy Just for the record I’d beat Danielson Easy

While Guevara certainly has commendable skill inside the ring, it is up for debate whether he can beat Danielson in a singles bout fair and square.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the two stars will lock horns in the near future.

