Tony Khan and Jon Moxley in trouble: 3 times massive lawsuits were filed against AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has found himself in trouble multiple times throughout the years. Running such a huge company is no child's play, and things can go sideways anytime, especially in the business of pro wrestling.
At the workplace, incidents such as bullying, unpredictable injuries, and sudden releases can occur. Employees often turn to their employers and respond with lawsuits. The global sports entertainment juggernaut has been embroiled in numerous lawsuits over the past few years. While some are settled, many remain ongoing.
Within six years of entering the industry, there have been multiple lawsuits filed against AEW and Tony Khan. Let's take a look at who filed legal action against the Jacksonville-based promotion and what the reasons were.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
#3. Tony Khan and CM Punk to fight against Ryan Nemeth
Ryan Nemeth, a former AEW star, took a significant step in February 2025 by filing a lawsuit against AEW and several individuals. He was possibly 'quietly fired' from the Jacksonville-based promotion the following month after the notice was served. Allegedly, Ryan Nemeth was harassed by CM Punk during the former's time in the company.
Along with the Second City Saint, Nemeth also filed a complaint against certain AEW executives and Tony Khan for ignoring him. Ryan Nemeth is currently wrestling at TNA and holds the TNA World Tag Team Championship with his brother, Nic Nemeth.
#2. Three former AEW stars have sued the company
Former AEW commentator Kevin Kelly and stars Tate Twins have also filed complaints against the Jacksonville-based promotion. Kevin was released from the company after he went after his co-commentator Ian Riccaboni. The latter was allegedly being sued for sabotaging Kelly's career.
Not long after, he allied with the Tate Twins and filed another lawsuit against Tony Khan. The action stated that AEW doesn't classify its wrestlers as employees, but instead counts them as 'independent contractors'. Only time will tell what will happen in this battle between Kevin Kelly and AEW.
#1. Jon Moxley's new challenger?
The current AEW World Champion has a new obstacle in the way. An unusual incident occurred during his match against Kenny Omega in May 2023. During the match, the Death Rider grabbed a screwdriver at the ringside and shoved a ringside crew member aside. The member was injured after the push and recently decided to file a complaint against the Purveyor of Violence.
Two years after the incident, AEW member Christopher Dispensa decided to go after AEW. Shockingly, the action also pointed out that Jon Moxley had a 'history of disciplinary issues' in the past. Despite being severely injured after the incident, Christopher waited for a long time to file a complaint, which has raised many eyebrows.
Fans online have been vigorously debating the issue for the past few hours. It will be interesting to see if this situation affects Jon Moxley's status at the All In pay-per-view. It remains to be seen how the AEW World Champion and Tony Khan will handle the major issues just weeks before their biggest event, All In.