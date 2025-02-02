Tony Khan just signed the star who may end Mercedes Mone's undefeated run in AEW

Ever since joining AEW, Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run. She quickly captured the TBS Champion and then went on to add a few more titles to her collection. Mone has defeated everybody who has challenged her for the title including Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and others. However, Tony Khan may have just signed a star who could dethrone The CEO.

Megan Bayne had an impressive run in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Stardom where she established herself as a dominant force in the ring. After a successful stint in these two promotions, Megan signed with AEW and debuted this week on Collision where she defeated Hyena Hera in just 85 seconds. Although it is just the beginning, Tony Khan might have some big plans for her.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Megan Bayne's booking should be a top priority

Before Megan Bayne can enter a program with Mone, she will first have to be booked well. This could mean that she would need to remain on a dominant run where she steamrolls through the entire AEW roster and possibly even remains undefeated. This could get her over with the fans quickly.

Megan could then challenge The CEO for the TBS Championship. Given the wrestling styles of both women, this should be an entertaining feud that will also get fans invested.

Mercedes Mone has done enough as TBS Champion

Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for 252 days. During this time, she has beaten several opponents and remains undefeated in the Jacksonville-based company. However, there is a ceiling in any champion's reign, and The CEO could be getting quite close to reaching it.

Expand Tweet

Hence, this is the perfect time and opportunity to have someone like Megan Bayne who has just signed with the promotion beat her for the title. Mercedes Mone will also need to move on to the Women's World Championship picture and she can't do that unless she drops the TBS Title.

Additionally, Megan handing Mercedes Mone her first loss in the company could do wonders for the former and elevate her status within the industry.

Tony Khan could send a message by putting the title on Megan Bayne

AEW does not have the best track record when it comes to the manner its talents are handled. Several capable stars are not used by Khan sometimes because he doesn't believe in them anymore.

Stars like Miro and Ricky Starks have been sidelined for several months. As a result, the optics surrounding All Elite Wrestling doesn't look too good which may mean that several other wrestlers may think twice before going All Elite. Moreover, huge stars like Penta jumping from AEW to WWE also possibly did not show the Jacksonville-based company in the best light.

Hence, Tony Khan might consider sending a message by putting the TBS Championship on Megan Bayne to show that stars can be pushed in AEW as soon as they arrive on the roster. This may also be the best way forward for the women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback