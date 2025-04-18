Tony Khan to leave Nick Khan stunned by convincing former champion to stay with AEW? Looking at the possibility

Mariah May has been a part of Tony Khan's company since 2023. She was on the receiving end of a major push when she signed with the promotion and had a major storyline with Toni Storm.

Mariah May betrayed Toni Storm and then challenged her for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In and won. Storm got her revenge by recapturing the title at Grand Slam: Australia. These two women locked horns again at Revolution 2025, where Storm emerged victorious. Following this loss, May has not been seen on TV, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for her.

It was reported recently that Mariah May won't re-sign with Tony Khan's company when her contract expires later this year. It was also reported that she was interested in joining WWE. Additionally, the President of the Stamford-based company Nick Khan mentioned in a recent interview that he believes several AEW stars would jump ship when their contracts expire.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Check out the video below for his comments:

Based on Nick Khan's statement, the global juggernaut is not going to shy away from hiring AEW talent. However, there is one thing Tony Khan could do to prevent this and leave the WWE President stunned. He could offer a huge deal to Mariah May that is on the level of Mercedes Mone to entice her to stay with his promotion.

Tony Khan has already offered her a huge contract before, and May has more than proved her worth in recent months.

Nick Khan recently fired a shot at Tony Khan's company

AEW has come under scrutiny by fans and critics for the way they have managed its wrestlers. The Jacksonville-based company has hired several talents from around the world, but many of them are not being properly used on TV. Some major examples include Miro and Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks), who were not used for several months before their eventual release.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan stated that, unlike Tony Khan's company, WWE doesn't hire and then bench people.

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mariah May.

