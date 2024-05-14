Tony Khan needs to avoid a big mistake with former WWE star at AEW Double or Nothing

The AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, should avoid making a huge booking mistake at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. A top star needs to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer to maintain his momentum.

On a recent episode of AEW Rampage, the TNT champion, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge), challenged Malakai Black to a barbed wire steel cage match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

While the match is expected to be made official, Tony Khan needs to book Malakai to defeat Copeland in order to elevate him as a singles star separate from the House of Black faction.

Expand Tweet

This will be Malakai Black's first singles PPV match in AEW

Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) made his AEW debut in 2021 after being released from WWE. Despite being featured in major programs, Malakai has yet to have a pay-per-view singles match in Tony Khan's promotion, having only competed in multi-man matches on PPVs.

Moreover, Malakai would be having his first-ever AEW PPV singles match against Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing. Therefore, a victory for Black is essential to elevate him as a singles star beyond his role in the House of Black faction.

Malakai Black is yet to win a singles title in AEW

As mentioned earlier, Malakai Black made his AEW debut back in 2021 but has shockingly not won a singles title in the company. While Malakai won the trios title along with House of Black, he should've won a solo championship until now.

Expand Tweet

Hence, Malakai defeating Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing could be a significant singles push for The Dutch Destroyer. Tony Khan must not miss the opportunity to finally crown Black as a singles titleholder.

Tony Khan should use Adam Copeland to elevate the talent on his roster

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut last year and has had a decent run at this stage of his career. While Copeland concluded his feud with Christian Cage by winning the TNT Championship, it's time to contribute back to the business.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Tony Khan should book the WWE Hall of Famer to drop the TNT title to Malakai Black at Double or Nothing to play his role in elevating younger talent in need of a push. It remains to be seen what transpires between Copeland and Black.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback