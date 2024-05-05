Tony Khan needs to hire 6ft 6 star before Triple H signs him to WWE as another member of The Bloodline

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree throughout the early months of 2024, but WWE CCO Triple H has snagged a few free agents of his own. In the race to stack their rosters, an interesting name is currently under discussion: NJPW's Hikuleo.

WWE's Bloodline added a new member today as former Bullet Club star Tanga Loa showed up at Backlash France to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Now, fans are wondering whether Tama Tonga's younger brother, Hikuleo, could be next in line.

Hikuleo currently works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling but has made a few appearances for AEW in the past. With The Bloodline growing stronger and rumors circulating of a future civil war with Roman Reigns and The Usos, Tony Khan should take the initiative to secure the services of Hikuleo.

Tony Khan could deny WWE a fully-stacked Bloodline civil war

Several former NJPW stars have chosen to sign with AEW over WWE, including Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada. While these were major blows to Triple H's company, none of them seemed to have a ready-made storyline in the Stamford-based promotion like Hikuleo does.

If Tony Khan were to sign the 6'6" star, he could snatch a potential major player in WWE's future plans, thus denying the Stamford-based company the chance to book its Bloodline civil war involving the entire Samoan family.

Hikuleo is only 33 years old

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were major players in Bullet Club throughout much of its history, but the two are 41 and 40 years old respectively. It's unclear whether their best in-ring years are behind them, but the two arguably have less room for growth than Hikuleo, who is only 33.

Tony Khan has been injecting plenty of youth into his roster, and a behemoth like Hikuleo might have the opportunity to thrive in the company and become a more complete wrestler than either of his older brothers.

Tony Khan could use a bodyguard

The All Elite Wrestling President was recently attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. While he's currently working remotely, he'll have to return to AEW television at some point. Since The Young Bucks have a Founder's Clause in their contracts, they can't be fired. With that being the case, Tony Khan might need a bodyguard.

AEW generally features smaller talent than WWE, which would make the 6'6" Hikuleo all the more imposing. If Khan signed the NJPW star to accompany him as a bodyguard in his war against The Elite, he might be afforded some protection.

In such a scenario, Hikuleo could clash with the Bucks, Jack Perry, or even Kazuchika Okada, providing him with a major storyline early in his tenure.