Surprising reason why The Young Bucks didn’t get fired from AEW

The Young Bucks cannot be fired from AEW. That is exactly what they said as they opened Dynamite tonight to shock the fans.

After abruptly taking over from Tony Khan amid his video transmission, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson sent out a strong message that they can't be messed with. In the same video, they also revealed why did not get fired after hitting Tony Khan with a Meltzer Driver last week.

“You at home, you may be asking yourself, ‘How is it possible after what they did last week? How were they not fired?’ Ironclad contracts, with a founders clause in there. I don't want to get into the boring details but let's just say that ourselves and our colleagues are probably not going anywhere. Also, in the details of our agreement, I don't know if you remember this, it says that if Tony Khan is unreachable and he can't physically be at an event, then the EVP’s would succeed him in running the shows. In other words, we are in charge now.” [0:50 - 1:26]

It will be interesting to see what happens when Kenny Omega makes his return tonight. Given that he is also an Executive Vice President, there could be some opposition for The Young Bucks.

