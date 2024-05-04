40-year-old Samoan star makes stunning return to WWE after 10 years as newest Bloodline member at Backlash 2024

The Bloodline has a brand new member and it isn't who fans might have expected. While Jacob Fatu's reported WWE signing has been news for a while now, the actual latest addition left everyone shocked at Backlash 2024

It happened in the first match on Backlash 2024 as Kevin Owens and Randy Orton took on the duo of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Tonga was added to The Bloodline after WrestleMania 40, replacing Jimmy Uso. The match at Backlash was turned into a Street Fight after a brawl took place before the bout.

The finish saw the 40-year-old Tanga Loa, formerly Camacho, return to WWE after 10 years away to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga win. He became the newest addition to The Bloodline. Loa was with WWE from 2009-2014 before being released by the company.

Expand Tweet

This was nothing short of stunning because it was Jacob Fatu who was expected to be the newest member of the faction. The fact that his debut is still pending means that the story is going to take a whole new turn.

Tanga Loa has spent almost all of his time since 2016 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was a seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with none other than Tama Tonga.

Expand Tweet

Where things go after this will be seen from Friday on SmackDown. It's a huge new direction to take post-WrestleMania.