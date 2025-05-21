  • home icon
  Tony Khan to officially announce blockbuster AEW signing on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to officially announce blockbuster AEW signing on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 21, 2025 11:39 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President and CEO.

In the final AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing, could Tony Khan pull off a last-minute move and sign a major star to the company? This would have major implications moving forward.

Gabe Kidd has suddenly gotten involved in the promotion's biggest storyline by coming to Jon Moxley's aid and siding with The Death Riders. He'll likely join forces with them in the Anarchy in The Arena Match this weekend at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But some questions still need to be answered.

Regarding his status, Tony Khan could offer Kidd an AEW contract tonight on Dynamite. This will be a unique case, as he is still affiliated with NJPW. The English pro wrestler could end up with deals with both companies, allowing him to make appearances as an official member of both rosters. This would be similar to Konosuke Takeshita and other major names with similar arrangements.

Trending

This arrangement could allow the 28-year-old to keep his potential feuds with some AEW stars, including Kenny Omega or Samoa Joe, going and possibly set up future matches at one of the company's pay-per-views. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Gabe Kidd reveals why he has aligned with Jon Moxley in AEW

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Gabe Kidd gave a little information regarding his current affiliation with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

He mentioned that everything one needed to know was in front of them, and one just had to wait for everything to happen. Kidd also mentioned how he and Moxley were very similar and like-minded in many ways.

“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you. So sit back, because you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," Kidd said. [H/T: Ringside News]
This is a game-changing move from the AEW World Champion, as he has found someone who operates like him and is the perfect candidate for someone who can enforce his will and make sure no one stands in his way. Fans will have to wait for more information on this alliance.

Enzo Curabo

