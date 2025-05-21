Tony Khan to officially announce blockbuster AEW signing on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

In the final AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing, could Tony Khan pull off a last-minute move and sign a major star to the company? This would have major implications moving forward.

Ad

Gabe Kidd has suddenly gotten involved in the promotion's biggest storyline by coming to Jon Moxley's aid and siding with The Death Riders. He'll likely join forces with them in the Anarchy in The Arena Match this weekend at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But some questions still need to be answered.

Regarding his status, Tony Khan could offer Kidd an AEW contract tonight on Dynamite. This will be a unique case, as he is still affiliated with NJPW. The English pro wrestler could end up with deals with both companies, allowing him to make appearances as an official member of both rosters. This would be similar to Konosuke Takeshita and other major names with similar arrangements.

Ad

Trending

This arrangement could allow the 28-year-old to keep his potential feuds with some AEW stars, including Kenny Omega or Samoa Joe, going and possibly set up future matches at one of the company's pay-per-views. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabe Kidd reveals why he has aligned with Jon Moxley in AEW

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Gabe Kidd gave a little information regarding his current affiliation with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

He mentioned that everything one needed to know was in front of them, and one just had to wait for everything to happen. Kidd also mentioned how he and Moxley were very similar and like-minded in many ways.

Ad

“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you. So sit back, because you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," Kidd said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

This is a game-changing move from the AEW World Champion, as he has found someone who operates like him and is the perfect candidate for someone who can enforce his will and make sure no one stands in his way. Fans will have to wait for more information on this alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More