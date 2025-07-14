Tony Khan to officially announce former WWE star’s signing on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan might announce the official AEW signing of a former WWE name on Dynamite this Wednesday. The star made a surprising appearance at All In: Texas last weekend.

At AEW All In 2025, former WWE star Jojo Offerman surprisingly showed up on the stage to perform "Ain't Nobody" as a prelude to Swerve Strickland's entrance. Jojo is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2013 to 2021. She was also the fiancée of the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Following her appearance at AEW All In: Texas, Jojo Offerman broke her silence while taking to X. Jojo seemingly teased more All Elite appearances by sending the following message online:

"She’s just getting started 💥."

Considering the above cryptic statement by Jojo Offerman, she might have something to share regarding her connection with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan could very well announce the official AEW signing of Jojo and could also release the official All Elite graphic for her.

Before showing up at All In: Texas, Jojo was the guest ring announcer for a dark match on Collision in January as well. It will be interesting to see if Jojo Offerman is slated to start her tenure with All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later.

Tony Khan announced an official signing after AEW All In appearance

During the AEW All In 2025 Zero Hour, Sons of Texas teamed with the Von Erichs to take on Shane Taylor Promotions. The legendary Kevin Von Erich showed up and performed his 'Iron Claw' during the match.

Following his Zero Hour appearance, Tony Khan confirmed during the post-show media scrum that Kevin is signed with AEW as a coach:

“Kerry was the first wrestler from the Von Erichs that I saw as a kid when he was called the Texas Tornado. The Von Erichs has a great history. Kevin works with us now (as a coach), and his sons are part of AEW. They’re also champions,” Khan said.

Khan also confirmed that Kevin Von Erich's sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, are also part of AEW while being the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

