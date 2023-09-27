Tony Khan to officially announce the signing of 4-time WWE Champion at AEW WrestleDream? Looking at the possibility

AEW has had some rotten luck this month as some of their top stars have either left or have been released. Names like CM Punk and Jade Cargill come to mind, and no doubt, Tony Khan will have wished for a different outcome.

However, not all is lost in the land of the Elite. There is still hope, as there are strong rumors swirling around that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

An insider account going by the name BWE took to Twitter to share some info on the former WWE World Champion, and it is good news for Tony Khan and Co.

“Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future,” he wrote.

If that turns out to be accurate, it will be one of Tony Khan’s biggest signings, and the timing is set up perfectly for him to introduce the former WWE Champion to his fans on the other side of the aisle.

How can former WWE star Edge make his AEW debut at WrestleDream?

The cards align for Edge to make his groundbreaking AEW debut at WrestleDream. MJF and Adam Cole are scheduled to defend their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship against The Righteous at WrestleDream, but that seems to be in danger, thanks to Cole’s freak injury.

With that, MJF could be alone, meaning the tag team bout would have to be canceled. If that happens, MJF could come out and speak to the fans and say that there is no credible challenger for his world title.

Right after, he says Tony Khan could come out to reveal that one person can challenge him for his title. This is when the WWE Hall of Famer could come out to a loud response from the fans.

Edge could then cut a promo and say that he has come to All Elite to close out his career in the best way possible. That would be by winning the world title and could lay down MJF with a massive spear, thereby announcing his emphatic entry into the land of The Elite.

