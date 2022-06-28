"You’d never see Vince McMahon in this pose" - Wrestling Legend expresses shock at a recent photo of Tony Khan and AEW star

Tony Khan celebrated the success of last night's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door with a post-show media scrum. During the panel, Khan embraced the newly-debuted Claudio Castagnoli. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell questioned Khan's actions and compared him to Vince McMahon.

Tony Khan has collected some of the biggest names in wrestling, which has been a dream come true for numerous wrestling fans. Castagnoli is only the most recent signee to the promotion, and based on Khan's embrace, is someone he has been looking to pick up.

Mantell recently took to Twitter to share an image of Khan embracing the new AEW star, and even tagged former WWE Writer Vince Russo in the post.

"WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony!@THEVinceRusso" - Mantell Tweeted.

Vince McMahon and Tony Khan have two very different personalities, despite the comparisons that are often made between them. Interestingly, several people replied to Mantell's tweet with photos of McMahon embracing his own company's talent.

Vince Russo responded to Mantell's Tweet, taking a shot at Tony Khan in the process

Upon seeing Dutch Mantell's tweet, Russo himself commented on the post, jokingly asking the legend why the two of them never shared a similar embrace:

"Man, Dutch, in all our years---how come you NEVER Hugged me like that?!!!" - Russo Tweeted.

Vince Russo also shared the same photo before responding to Mantell's Tweet, and similarly criticized the AEW President for his show of affection. The former WWE Writer has never shied away from criticizing AEW or even Khan himself, and recently slammed the company's booking and questioning its audience's growth.

