Tony Khan provides a health update on Matt Hardy - will be at AEW Dynamite this week

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has provided a health update on Matt Hardy after the frightening head injury he suffered last night at AEW All Out.

During the Broken Rules match between Hardy and Sammy Guevara, Hardy struck the back of his head onto concrete during a backstage spoke at Daily's Place. He would be knocked unconscious for 5-10 seconds and the match was initially paused at Khan's request.

However, the match would controversially be allowed to resume after AEW's Dr. Sampson cleared Hardy to continue to compete and finish the match, which he was victorious in and would later be sent to the hospital by AEW as a precaution.

Today, Khan took to his official Twitter account to provide an update on Hardy's wellbeing. Khan revealed that the passed MRI and CT scans, does not have a concussion and will be in attendance this week during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday:

"An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!"

Reby Hardy comments on Matt Hardy's condition; frustrated with AEW?

Last night during the AEW All Out media scrum, AEW President Khan was quick to ensure that the health and safety of the company's wrestlers is the highest priority of the promotion.

During the media call, Khan revealed that Hardy passed AEW's concussion protocol during the match and was cleared to continue the match by Dr. Sampson. Khan also stated that Hardy passed the concussion protocol after the match and was sent to the hospital as a precaution by AEW.

Tony Khan’s opening remarks regarding Matt Hardy during the #AEWAllOut media scrum: pic.twitter.com/qaJ1ztamhT — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 6, 2020

However, Reby Hardy, Matt's wife, did not seem to agree with AEW and Khan. Reby Hardy stated on Twitter earlier today that Matt had sustained a concussion and also took some shots at AEW on her Twitter account before changing her account to private.

Reby Hardy was not happy with AEW's treatment of Matt Hardy at All Out

Thankfully, it would now appear that Matt Hardy is recovering well and will be in attendance this week at AEW's live Dynamite taping on Wednesday night on TNT.