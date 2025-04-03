Tony Khan to punish Jon Moxley by suspending AEW champion for his shocking act? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan might punish Jon Moxley for his actions on Dynamite. The AEW President could suspend the reigning World Champion for attacking Willow Nightingale on the Wednesday night show.

Ad

The go-home edition of Dynamite before Dynasty 2025 kicked off with a Texas Tornado mixed-gender tag team match. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale locked horns with the Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. The former TBS Champion picked up the win for her team after pinning Shafir.

The One True King was upset with his team's loss and shockingly attacked Nightingale with a DDT on the mat. That said, AEW President Tony Khan could suspend Jon Moxley for his questionable actions on the show. He could use this to push the storyline between The Realest and Moxley.

Ad

Trending

Swerve Strickland was already after Moxley because of the AEW World Championship. However, after his attack on Willow Nightingale, The Purveyor of Violence has made The New Flavor even more thirsty for his blood.

You can view a clip of the segment below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 6, 2025, Moxley will defend his World Championship against Strickland at Dynasty. The Realest earned the title shot after defeating Ricochet in a number one contenders match.

Jon Moxley-led Death Riders attack Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland promised to exact revenge on Moxley for attacking his tag team partner on Dynamite. Throughout the show on April 2, he searched for the Death Riders' leader but failed.

Ad

The closing segment of AEW Dynamite saw "Hangman" Adam Page confront the former AEW World Champion backstage. After Page left, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attacked Strickland.

The Death Riders later scattered broken glass on the mat inside the ring and slammed Swerve Strickland on it. Strickland somehow managed to get up and look them dead in the eyes, signaling that he was not easy to get rid of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback