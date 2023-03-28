Tony Khan wouldn't have to rely on CM Punk if 2-time WWE Universal Champion signs with AEW

While CM Punk has certainly proved himself to be a needle-mover in AEW, the debut of a particular WWE veteran could render him unnecessary for Tony Khan.

The Second City Saint has been a controversial figure in the Jacksonville-based Promotion since the events of All Out last year. His recent Instagram post brought him back into the spotlight as he took jabs at several All Elite stars. An ensuing report also claimed that this had led many AEW personnel to think Punk had burned all the bridges for his return.

Under the circumstances, Tony Khan needs a major name to take Punk's place. With Goldberg being a free agent at the moment, he is certainly a potential option. The All Elite President has also admitted that he is keeping a close eye on the WWE veteran's status.

Goldberg certainly has enough star power to draw eyes towards AEW. Only time will tell if he will actually join Tony Khan's roster in the future.

Another WWE veteran recently commented on the chances of CM Punk returning to AEW

While the Jacksonville-based promotion and the Second City Saint are seemingly in a strained relationship, Dutch Mantell believes Punk's return could be possible under certain circumstances.

Speaking on a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated the following:

"It is a hard decision to make [for Tony Khan], but if you are really trying to tame CM Punk at this stage of his career, good luck. He's not gonna do it. He is gonna do what he wants to do. Apparently, he does not need the money. But he is not gonna be bad-mouthed on social media and not respond. So where this goes, I have no idea. It could go anywhere, it could go nowhere. But I didn't even think we were gonna see CM Punk back in AEW after that little debacle he had back then with the Bucks and Kenny Omega. I didn't think we would ever see him again." [From 11:59 to 12:40]

CM Punk is expected to be cleared soon from his injury. What he decides to do next is still a mystery.

