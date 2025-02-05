Tony Khan to reunite popular WWE tag team by signing 38-year-old star to AEW? Chances explored

AEW President Tony Khan could sign a former WWE star and reunite a top tag team. The star being discussed is Enzo Amore. He was one of the top names in the tag team division alongside Big Bill (fka Big Cass).

The two made a strong team in WWE but couldn't thrive as singles stars. Amore was surrounded by controversies and, therefore, was released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut in January 2018, with his partner also being released a few months later. While Big Bill is currently a part of Chris Jericho's faction in AEW, Enzo is currently wrestling on the independent circuit.

Recently, both former WWE stars were seen together on the 2025 Jericho Cruise. Many fans are wondering if they could reunite in the company. For a very long time, Chris Jericho has been teasing a betrayal of Big Bill. The latter then might leave the faction, only to be backed up by Enzo Amore.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

If Enzo and the former Big Cass were to reunite, there's little doubt they could make waves in AEW's tag team division. However, as of now, this angle is purely speculative.

Konnan believes AEW wouldn't sign Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore brought many controversies with him and was suspended from WWE in 2018. He seemingly retired from wrestling to pursue a career in music, but he can still be found competing on the independent circuit from time to time.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan revealed that the Tony Khan-led promotion might not sign Enzo as the star had a 'lot of heat' in his previous tenure.

"Well, I don't know why AEW doesn't want to work with him [Enzo Amore] because they got Big Bill over there, but here's the thing, bro, he had a lot of heat in WWE, a lot of heat with the boys because of the way he acted. And so now you get this accusation, the perfect reason to let you go. Probably if he hadn't had all that heat and he was likable, they would've worked with him, but he had heat," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan makes an exception and signs Amore to his promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback