  Tony Khan to shock the world with a massive title change on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to shock the world with a massive title change on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:23 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan could book a big title change (Source-AEW on YT)

The AEW President, Tony Khan could book a title change this Wednesday on Dynamite, which might shock the fans. The title match was made official after some unfortunate circumstances recently.

This week, on the 6th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher is slated to defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Kyle was originally supposed to defend his title against Hologram. However, after Fletcher attacked Hologram backstage last Saturday on Collision, the masked star is out of action due to injury.

It was later announced that Orange Cassidy will be replacing Hologram, and he will challenge Kyle for the TNT title. While the title match happened to be a last minute change, Tony Khan could very well shock everyone by booking a title change. Fletcher became the champion only two months ago, and him losing this soon will be a big shocker.

On the other hand, Orange Cassidy made his TV return last week on Dynamite after over 6 months of absence. As he has been an AEW original, The Freshly Squeezed deserves another singles title run.

It will be the first time Cassidy becomes the TNT Champion during his All Elite run since 2019. He has won the International Championship two times during his run as well. It will be interesting to see if Cassidy wins the TNT title this week.

Tony Khan announced a mixed tag match for AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander refused to join the Death Riders before Darby Allin showed up with a flamethrower. The events led to Tony Khan announcing a mixed tornado tag match between the team of Darby and Statlander and the team of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir for this week's Dynamite:

"Wednesday, 10/1 #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show. Tornado Mixed Tag. AEW Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat/@DarbyAllin vs. @MarinaShafir /@WheelerYuta. Statlander made it clear she isn’t joining The DeathRiders! She will team with Darby to fight Marina/Yuta THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan announced on X.

What transpires on the 6-year anniversary episode of Dynamite remains to be seen.

