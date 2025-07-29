Tony Khan to shock the world by signing top star to AEW amid her uncertain WWE status? Looking at the chances

AEW President Tony Khan could sign a WWE Hall of Famer in the coming weeks. Nikki Bella, one of the top female stars, made her return a few weeks ago and has become a mainstay in the sports entertainment juggernaut. During her initial days, she and her twin sister Brie Bella worked as a tag team. The latter recently opened up about why the company is hesitant to call her for a comeback.

Brie Bella is married to former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. Although the American Dragon is semi-retired, he is still signed with WWE's rival. The Stamford-based promotion has shown resistance to AEW this year, and therefore, it is hard for them to sign Brie as she is married to Danielson. She recently confessed that Bryan has been a roadblock to her return.

As Brie has shown readiness to enter the squared circle, Tony Khan can convince the Hall of Famer to make her debut at AEW, as the WWE doors are closed for her. She could be established as a top veteran in the promotion and may also bring many WWE eyes in the process.

Brie Bella wanted to be a part of WWE Evolution

Evolution was the second all-women pay-per-view that the global sports entertainment has hosted. It was widely praised among fans. Nikki Bella was also part of the show.

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie show, Brie Bella was hopeful that the company would involve her in the show, but she wasn't part of the event in any manner.

"And you know, for myself, someone who was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live, or I would have loved to have been in a match, or been part of something, and wasn't. But at the same time, I'm like where I’m at in my life, I'm like, 'You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be,'" she said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Brie.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More