Tony Khan to sign Cora Jade to AEW after WWE firing and reignite major real-life feud? Looking at the chances

Following a recent string of WWE releases, many have wondered whether some of them could be headed to AEW. Could Tony Khan look to bring in Cora Jade and put her in a feud based on some real-life occurrences?

A few years ago, the 24-year-old stirred up speculation when she indirectly accused Skye Blue of copying her gimmick. Both women had similar looks at the time. Coincidentally, around that time, Skye had a change in demeanor on-screen as she was corrupted by Julia Hart's black mist. There were no further comments or comparisons made following this.

In 2020, Cora Jade competed in AEW under the name Elayna Black. She could return to the company and officially sign this time around. This will come in three months at the soonest due to the no-compete clause in her WWE contract. She could end up being another young star who could begin a great run in the promotion.

Tony Khan could put her in a feud with Skye Blue once the latter returns to action. Blue has been recovering from an ankle injury for months but could return as a babyface. Cora could join the company as the heel in this feud, and they could bring in their real-life rivalry into this storyline.

Skye Blue is recovering from a major injury and could be on the road to an AEW return

Skye Blue has not been seen in AEW since July 2020, when she suffered a severe ankle injury, which has put her on the shelf. This was during a match she had with Hikaru Shida on Collision.

At a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing last month, she talked about her injury. She mentioned that there was progress but no groundbreaking improvements yet. The 25-year-old revealed that she could now walk, which was a great bonus as she had difficulty climbing up the stairs a few months back.

"I’m trying [to make my way back to the ring]. Healing an ankle is not easy, especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg [laughs]. But, hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day. (...) I wish I knew, brother [Blue responded to another question about when she was returning]. But I’m trying. I’m trying. I can walk. That is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that and I was butt scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst (…) It was funny," Skye Blue said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

There have yet to be concrete updates on her return. However, with Cora Jade officially becoming a free agent in three months, their timelines could align and give Tony Khan a chance to book this feud in AEW in the future.

