"It could have been much more" - Tony Khan slammed by former WCW Champion over AEW star's debut

Former WWE, WCW and TNA writer Vince Russo has voiced his opinion on how AEW president Tony Khan booked the debut of popular AEW star Danhausen. While Russo has confirmed that he's a fan of Danhausen, he thought the debut could have been handled much better by the AEW president.

It was at the 2022 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite where the "Very Evil One" made his maiden appearance for the promotion, interfering in the unsanctioned Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Russo initially stated that a lot of people didn't know who Danhausen was. However, after seeing a cameo from the face-painted star, he became a fan. Russo took to Twitter today to explain that it was Tony Khan's handling of the debut that he had a problem with, not the man himself:

"I must say, I just saw a Cameo of @DanhausenAD explaining his Character to Jim Cornette. I was HIGHLY ENTERTAINED. My issues was never with Danhausen, but rather the way @TonyKhan intro’d him. Just felt it could have been much more."

Tony Khan has made Danhausen a permanent fixture on AEW TV since his debut

The incredible thing about Danhausen's career is that he has managed to become one of the most in-demand performers in all of wrestling whilst not being medically cleared to get into the ring.

Danhausen has been injured since Halloween night in 2021. However, his offbeat character work and relentless social media presence has made him beloved by the fans. As a result, Tony Khan has made sure the "Very Evil One" makes an appearance each week on AEW TV.

Danhausen made his AEW pay-per-view debut this past Sunday at Revolution, involving himself in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match in an attempt to help his good friend Orange Cassidy.

Unfortunately, it was Wardlow he helped more than anybody. Due to the interference, Ricky Starks missed his chance to win the match and was taken out shortly after by Mr. Mayhem.

