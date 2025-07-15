Tony Khan to strip current AEW champion of the title following major incident at All In? Exploring the possibility

A top AEW champion was involved in a major incident at All In Texas and will now be taking some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion. This gives rise to the possibility of Tony Khan stripping the star of his title.
Samoa Joe and his Opps stablemates, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, defended their AEW World Trios Title at All In against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd. The Samoan Submission Machine and his team were able to retain their gold. However, Joe was taken out by his opponents in the aftermath and had to be stretchered out of the arena.
This was reportedly carried out to write Joe off television, as he has promotional commitments outside of AEW. But there is no specific timeline in place regarding his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Considering this development, Tony could potentially strip Joe of the title and present it to absent Opps member HOOK.
The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, who has been out of action since April 2025 due to concussion issues, was last seen making a cameo appearance at the 2025 Double or Nothing, where he interfered to help The Opps during the Anarchy in the Arena match. Joe's hiatus could be the right time to bring HOOK back into the fray, with him assuming Joe's place as one-third of the World Trios Champions alongside Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.
That said, the angle is speculative at this point.
HOOK recently addressed his AEW absence
As mentioned above, HOOK has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for months now, with his last appearance coming at Double or Nothing. Amid his hiatus, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil opened up about the reason he's been away from television.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, HOOK said he's recovering from a concussion.
“Yeah, yeah [I’ll be back in AEW soon]. I’m recovering from a concussion for those who don’t know, but yeah, I’ve been out for a while, and I should be back soon, for sure," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
Now with Samoa Joe reportedly gone for weeks and HOOK confirming he'll be back soon, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the 26-year-old upon his return to weekly programming.