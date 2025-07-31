Tony Khan to suspend AEW stars for breaking major rule during Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

A key stipulation in a major match at AEW Dynamite was breached by a few of the promotion's top stars. This development leads to the possibility of Tony Khan suspending them for breaking the rules.Last night, Hangman Page defended his AEW World Championship for the first time since reclaiming it at All In, against former champion Jon Moxley. While Hangman secured the victory, the bout was marked by appearances from the Death Riders, even though the match was under a strict rule: No outside interference. At one point, the referee was distracted long enough for Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to appear ringside and Marina Shafir to hand Moxley the World Title belt, which he used as a weapon. As they were being escorted back, the group was taken out by Darby Allin, who flew off the balcony and landed on them.On Next week's Dynamite, Tony Khan could address the interferences and possibly suspend Yuta, Castagnoli, and Shafir from TV for breaking the one rule surrounding the match. This would also leave Moxley all by himself for his impending feud against Darby Allin. Then again, this angle is a matter of speculation, and it remains to be seen if the Death Riders will be punished or go unpunished for their actions.Absent Death Riders member PAC is reportedly scrapped from AEW's creative plansPAC has been away from AEW TV for around 4 months now. He got hurt in a match against Swerve Strickland on April 9. Unfortunately, a recent update on his status confirms that the promotion knew his injury would take time to recover from.Wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp, on a recent edition of Fightful Select's weekly Q&amp;A podcast, reported that AEW knew the extent of PAC's injury and scrapped all creative plans that involved him.While there is no update on a timeline for PAC's return to TV, Gabe Kidd, who took the 38-year-old's place in the Death Riders, is now also out with an injury. It remains to be seen if the faction will get a replacement member.