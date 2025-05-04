Tony Khan to suspend Death Riders member after incident on AEW Collision? Exploring the possibility

AEW Collision saw an unfortunate incident that likely left the fans with a bad taste in their mouths. This could also result in some sort of repercussions from the All Elite President, Tony Khan.

The Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley, are one of the most hated groups in the company. They have taken matters into their own hands from time to time, and tonight's Collision was no different. Samoa Joe has targeted Jon Moxley for the past few weeks, and it is clear that he has gotten into his head.

On the latest episode of Collision, he appeared alongside Marina Shafir. Shafir is one of his enforcers, and she often goes the extra mile when it comes to intimidation. She did just that when she took out two security officials on her way to the ring with Moxley.

That was unwarranted, and AEW president Tony Khan will want to take action against her to prove a point that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Marina Shafir did not want to come to AEW

Ever since Marina Shafir joined All Elite Wrestling, she has been a force to be reckoned with, and with Jon Moxley by her side, she is unstoppable.

However, none of this would have happened, as joining the company was initially not part of her plans after leaving WWE. Speaking on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, she said:

“AEW wasn't the goal. I just wanted to do indies and learn as much as I could and hustle my f**king a** off to see if I could make it on the indie scene and do it the way I wanted to do it. It was tough, I didn't ask for any favors. I didn't ask [Roderick Strong] to get me on any shows.”

It is interesting that she said this. However, Tony Khan will be happy to have her in his company, and she is certainly making a mark there.

