  Tony Khan to suspend former WWE Champion for the foreseeable future for his recent actions? Exploring the chances!

Tony Khan to suspend former WWE Champion for the foreseeable future for his recent actions? Exploring the chances!

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:28 GMT
WWE Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the president of AEW (Image source: AEW on X and WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer could be suspended by Tony Khan due to an incident that took place on AEW Dynamite. The star recently made his return to TV after a few months of absence.

Tony Khan might suspend the former WWE World Champion, Cope (fka Edge). The Rated-R Superstar made his blockbuster return at AEW All In 2025 to exact revenge on FTR for betraying him at Dynasty 2025. He also took out The Patriarchy. Last week on Dynamite, Cope speared FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway.

The erstwhile Edge confronted Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler yet again with The Hurt Syndicate by his side. Following a big brawl, Cope went to spear Stokely once again but inadvertently hit a security official in the process. Spearing an official might not go down well for the WWE Hall of Famer, as Tony Khan could suspend him for his actions.

Cope hired The Hurt Syndicate, seeking retribution on FTR. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley attacked Dax and Cash, which could kick off a feud between those two tag teams as well. Assuming that The Rated-R Superstar gets suspended by Tony Khan for spearing an official, it could make him more vicious and bloodthirsty in his ongoing feud with FTR. All in all, this angle is just speculation at the moment. The fans need to tune in to AEW to find out how the story progresses.

WWE Hall of Famer was deemed a "cancer" to AEW

During his promo segment on Dynamite this week, FTR's manager Stokely Hathaway claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) belongs in prison for spearing him last week. Stoke also called Adam Copeland a cancer:

“Adam Copeland belongs in prison. Everybody, everyone in this company knows I am not a professional wrestler. So, he had no business putting his hands on me last week. Adam Copeland is a horrible human being. Adam Copeland is a loser. Adam Copeland is a cancer to AEW, and it doesn't matter what anyone says,” Stokely said.
It remains to be seen what's next in the rivalry between FTR and The Rated-R Superstar.

