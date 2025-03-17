Tony Khan to suspend former WWE stars for breaking major rule in AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW President Tony Khan has suspended many wrestlers in the past. Fans might see him punish FTR and the Undisputed Kingdom this week for a significant reason.

Ad

The Slam Dunk Saturday edition of Collision is set to feature TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defending his title against The Panama City Playboy Adam Cole. They previously faced each other on the March 1 edition of Collision, which took place at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The bout ended in no contest due to interference.

To prevent the title match from ending in no contest again, the AEW President has banned everyone from ringside. However, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) might look to assist The Red Death in retaining his title. This might prompt the involvement of the Undisputed Kingdom's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Khan could ultimately suspend the two teams until Dynasty 2025 for breaking the rule.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Adam Cole promises to beat Daniel Garcia on AEW Collision

Adam Cole addressed his upcoming match against Daniel García in an exclusive video shared by All Elite Wrestling on X (formerly Twitter). He vowed to dethrone The Dragon Slayer as the TNT Champion on Collision this week.

"This week, I'm gonna change all that because this week, I will beat you for the TNT Championship. The last time we faced each other, we didn't get a winner. We didn't see who the better man was. This time, we're gonna fix that problem. Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia Two for that TNT Championship and you are looking at the new champ and that is Undisputed," Cole said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Even though they are rivals, Cole didn't fail to mention that he had the utmost respect for the TNT Champion in the exclusive video. He even called Garcia 'the very best that AEW has to offer.' It will be interesting to see if The Panama City Playboy manages to win his first-ever singles title in the company on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback