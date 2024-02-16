Tony Khan to suspend two AEW stars for breaking important rule? Exploring potential punishment

Tony Khan might punish two AEW stars for violating a fundamental rule on this week's Dynamite. The stars he could penalize are The Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, are the Executive Vice Presidents at the Jacksonville-based promotion. They recently debuted a new look and a change in attitude. The former tag team champions have also started to use their full names instead of the shortened Matt and Nick.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight in a stellar match. Following the match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring to interview the tag team.

In the interview, he asked The Young Bucks about them abusing their EVP status to their benefit. The duo then went to slap the WWE Veteran with a $1000 fine. Further, Schiavone was pushed to the mat by them.

Laying hands on a non-wrestling talent could be a punishable offense. This means Tony Khan has the right to punish The Young Bucks for laying hands on the commentator. The stars could be publicly humiliated in the next edition of Dynamite.

Khan could suspend them until the Revolution pay-per-view. Also, he could take away their EVP status for a certain period. The stars are set to face Darby Allin and Sting in what will be the latter's last match. It could set up an interesting few days as the promotion heads to the pay-per-view.

AEW confirms the Young Bucks' match at Revolution

Darby Allin confronted The Young Bucks following their brutal attack on Dynamite. The young star seemingly confirmed their match for Revolution.

Later, AEW announced Sting and Darby Allin will face the Young Bucks at Greensboro Coliseum.

“Sunday, March 3 #Revolution LIVE on PPV! Greensboro, NC World Tag Team Titles Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson @youngbucks. It's Sting's LAST MATCH as he & @DarbyAllin seek revenge and defend the titles against Matthew & Nicholas Jackson.”

It remains to be seen whether the tag team titles currently held by Allin and Sting will change hands at the show.

