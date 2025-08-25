Top 3 Opponents for Cope and Christian Cage for AEW All Out 2025

AEW orchestrated one of the most memorable reunions in the history of professional wrestling. Following recent developments, legendary stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited their popular WWE tag team after years.The duo came to prominence in the industry as 'Edge and Christian' in WWE after starting to wrestle as a tag team back in the Attitude Era. They revolutionized tag team wrestling alongside The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz. After achieving remarkable success, Cope and Christian Cage went on to become accomplished singles competitors as well.They recently scored their first victory as a tag team at the 2025 Forbidden Door event against Killswitch and Kip Sabian. Moreover, Christian Cage and Cope are expected to team up once again at AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out, which will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in their hometown of Toronto, Canada, on September 20. With that in mind, here are the top three opponents for the former seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions at All Out.#3. The Hurt SyndicateThe Hurt Syndicate is one of the most formidable factions in AEW today. The trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP has been a top fixture for their television programming each week, making them an attraction to tune in for.However, Lashley and Benjamin suffered a major setback at the 2025 Forbidden Door event, where they dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship after a dominant reign that lasted for 214 days. To regain their momentum, a match against a decorated team like Cope and Christian Cage at All Out can be a game-changing opportunity for them.#2. FTRChristian Cage clarified on an episode of Dynamite that his reunion with Cope was only a matter of convenience, and not choice, to take out their respective foes. At the 2025 Forbidden Door event, the former E&amp;C defeated Cage’s old friends turned enemies, Kip Sabian and Killswitch of The Patriachy.At AEW All Out, the duo could target combating Cope’s foes, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR. An earlier report stated that the match is expected to take place at the PPV and can be a highly formidable bout between two of the greatest tag teams of all time.#1. BrodidoOne of the most logical choices for Cope and Christian Cage’s opponents at All Out is the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bandido and Brody King. The duo, now known as Brodido, dethroned Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a three-way tag team match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.Their run as a top tag team can be cemented further with a match against the legendary team of Cope and Christian Cage in their hometown, with their titles on the line. While they would be wrestling on enemy turf, it could indeed be one of the biggest matches of their respective wrestling careers.